Lawrence Police seek public’s help in search for suspected robber

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers with the Lawrence Police Department are asking the public for help finding a man they believe is responsible for a strong-armed robbery Friday afternoon.

LPD said they were called to 23rd and Harper shortly after 1 p.m.

A victim told police that a man started arguing with him on a city bus and then hit him, knocked him down and stole his backpack and cell phone when they got off the bus.

The victim reported minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police said they believe the suspect got on another bus and might be near the downtown Lawrence area. The man is described as 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3.

If you see the man or know who he is, police ask you to call dispatch at 785-832-7509 or 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.