KU standout Dick selected by Raptors

Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLYN (KCTV) - Sharp-shooting Kansas wing Gradey Dick is on his way to Toronto.

The Raptors selected Dick with the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft Thursday night.

Dick becomes the 19th player in the Bill Self era at Kansas to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. His selection gives KU a first-round selection in consecutive drafts after Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun were selected 14th and 21st overall last year.

READ MORE: Winner: How Christian Braun went from state to world champion

In a 36-game Kansas career, Dick helped the Jayhawks go 28-8. The Wichita, Kansas, native and Sunrise Christian Academy product averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

He was frequently predicted by many mock drafts to be selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 11 overall selection.

Dick was the Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year in 2022 and was the 22nd-ranked player in the Class of 2022 according to 24/7 Sports composite rankings.

