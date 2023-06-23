KC’s Mexican Consulate and LQBTQ Commission condemn anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pride month gives members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community many opportunities to celebrate advocacy and inclusion for all. It can also give rise to an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ incidents-- Kansas City being no exception.

Last Wednesday, an unidentified individual removed a Pride flag from the Consulate of Mexico’s flagstaff. The Mexican flag flying next to the Pride flag was not touched.

In response, the Consulate released a statement with the City of Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission condemning the act.

The Consulate of Mexico and its representatives have had a strong history of integrating affirming and inclusive LGBTQ+ practices both at the policy level and throughout all tiers of their service delivery and across all communities in their multi-state service area which includes Kansas and Missouri. Appointed officials for the Consulate of Mexico-Kansas City have taken proactive measures to support underserved and underrepresented Mexican nationals in their service area in an effort to undue systemic and societal harms placed upon individuals, including members of the LGBTQ+ community. All Consulates of Mexico are #SafeZones and provide a range of services to the community regardless of their religion, socioeconomic status, sexual preferences or gender identity. Therefore, this recent act of hate must be condemned to the fullest.

The joint letter also states that the Consulate is working with local law enforcement and the Mexican government to address the issue. Further, the Mayor’s office, LGBTQ Commission, and Consulate has plans to “reaffirm the Consulate of Mexico-Kansas City’s commitment of inclusion, acceptance and belonging of the LGBTQ+ community” in the coming weeks.

“The Pride flag will be reinstalled and will proudly wave at the property for the rest of Pride Month as an act of support and commitment to inclusion.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.