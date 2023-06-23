Aging & Style
KCPD investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking into a disturbance in which shots were fired in the Brookside area.

According to the police, it happened in the area of Brookside Plaza and W. Meyer Boulevard.

There are bars, restaurants and a grocery store in the general area.

At 11:07 p.m., the police notified the media that a “disturbance involving a shooting” had happened.

A caller and at least two residents in the area told KCTV5 that there was a large police presence. One said there were as many 20 officers. Another spotted crime scene tape.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are going to get more information from the police regarding what happened.

We are aware of some rumors circulating on social media and we will get you accurate information from the authorities as soon as possible.

