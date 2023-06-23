Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCK bar owner plans community event after being wounded in shooting

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A local bar is planning a July Fourth celebration as a way of reaching back out to the neighborhood after a shooting in April.

Javon Baker opened Q13 Sports Bar and Grill in November, hoping to bring a safe and enjoyable venue to the Quindaro neighborhood for watch parties and other events.

“We strive to train the younger kids to look at things differently,” he said.

But in April, during an NFL Draft watch party, a belligerent customer tried to bring a gun into the bar. When Baker and his security guard, Darian Mitchell, refused to let him inside, the man opened fire on the two men.

Mitchell was shot several times in his legs and feet. Baker was hit in the chest, neck and cheek.

“I’m doing a lot better now,” Baker said. “I thank God for that.”

He is still recovering from the shooting, but has decided to move forward with a community event he’s been planning for July Fourth. Starting at noon, the bar will close down Quindaro Boulevard between N. 13th Street and Yecker Avenue. They’ll offer free food, fireworks and activities for families.

He and his employees, like Tamara McConnell, felt it was important to show the surrounding area that they would not let a single incident affect their mission to run a family-friendly business in the area.

“We’re really excited to have something like this where the community can be a part of what we’re doing,” McConnell said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
Suspect in custody after shots fired at employees, officers near Brookside & Meyer
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
FILE
Welfare check finds Olathe son, mother dead in apparent murder-suicide
Brian Meysenburg.
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys

Latest News

‘State’s unfortunate error’ leads to overturned conviction in Wyandotte County child molestation case
A local bar is planning a July Fourth celebration as a way of reaching back out to the...
KCK bar owner plans community event after being wounded in shooting
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Josh Jacobs (28) after...
Municipal case against Raiders’ Davante Adams is dismissed
FILE — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department
Shooting in KCK kills teenager