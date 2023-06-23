KCK bar owner plans community event after being wounded in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A local bar is planning a July Fourth celebration as a way of reaching back out to the neighborhood after a shooting in April.

Javon Baker opened Q13 Sports Bar and Grill in November, hoping to bring a safe and enjoyable venue to the Quindaro neighborhood for watch parties and other events.

“We strive to train the younger kids to look at things differently,” he said.

But in April, during an NFL Draft watch party, a belligerent customer tried to bring a gun into the bar. When Baker and his security guard, Darian Mitchell, refused to let him inside, the man opened fire on the two men.

Mitchell was shot several times in his legs and feet. Baker was hit in the chest, neck and cheek.

“I’m doing a lot better now,” Baker said. “I thank God for that.”

He is still recovering from the shooting, but has decided to move forward with a community event he’s been planning for July Fourth. Starting at noon, the bar will close down Quindaro Boulevard between N. 13th Street and Yecker Avenue. They’ll offer free food, fireworks and activities for families.

He and his employees, like Tamara McConnell, felt it was important to show the surrounding area that they would not let a single incident affect their mission to run a family-friendly business in the area.

“We’re really excited to have something like this where the community can be a part of what we’re doing,” McConnell said.

