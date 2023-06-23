KC man sentenced for fatal shooting in northeast Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to 29 years in prison following a fatal shooting in March of 2022.

Gerald R. Robinson II, was sentenced to 26 years for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action. Robinson shot and killed Anthony Villareal in northeast Kansas City on March 25, 2022.

Court records indicate that officers found Villareal suffering from numerous gunshot wounds nearby the area of 24th and Quincy. Surveillance video showed the victim walking in the area of 24th and Denver when a maroon vehicle is seen chasing him until Robinson is seen leaving the vehicle, chasing Villareal and shooting him several times.

KCPD identified the vehicle as registered to Robinson and a search of the vehicle revealed clothing that matched what he had been wearing.

