Kansas’ Wilson selected by Brooklyn Nets in second round

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Friday, March 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKLYN (KCTV) - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Nets selected Wilson with the 51st overall selection Thursday night.

READ MORE: Winner: How Christian Braun went from state to world champion

In a four-season Kansas career, Wilson was one of the most decorated Jayhawks in the program’s history with First-Team All-American honors in his senior campaign. The Denton, Texas, native and John H. Guyer High School product averaged 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game with 28 double-doubles in his time in Lawrence. He averaged more than 20 points per game during his final season as a Jayhawk, earning him Big 12 Player of the Year honors.

He was predicted by many mock drafts to go late in middle of the second round, and landed in the back half of that round. Wilson becomes the second Jayhawk selected, after freshman wing Gradey Dick was selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors.

