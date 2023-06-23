Kansas’ Wilson selected by Brooklyn Nets in second round

BROOKLYN (KCTV) - Kansas forward Jalen Wilson was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Nets selected Wilson with the 51st overall selection Thursday night.

In a four-season Kansas career, Wilson was one of the most decorated Jayhawks in the program’s history with First-Team All-American honors in his senior campaign. The Denton, Texas, native and John H. Guyer High School product averaged 14.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game with 28 double-doubles in his time in Lawrence. He averaged more than 20 points per game during his final season as a Jayhawk, earning him Big 12 Player of the Year honors.

He was predicted by many mock drafts to go late in middle of the second round, and landed in the back half of that round. Wilson becomes the second Jayhawk selected, after freshman wing Gradey Dick was selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors.

