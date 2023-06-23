Aging & Style
Kansas City organizations want DOJ to investigate KCPD’s practices

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several local organizations gathered at the U.S. Federal Courthouse to ask the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Police Department.

Urban League, SCLC- KC, Westport Presbyterian Church, BlaqOut, and MORE2 leaders gathered there on the north side of Illus Davis Park Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. for a press conference to disclose a letter pleading the DOJ to conduct a pattern and practice investigation of Kansas City Police Department.

The 22-page letter details several instances of mistreatment they believe are occurring within the department.

These Kansas City groups joined forces in July of 2021 to file a request to the DOJ to investigate the KCPD, which worked but only a little bit for them. The DOJ has since investigated the department’s employment practices, but they say that’s not nearly enough because the issues run deeper than that.

“While the DOJ has subsequently launched an investigation of employment practices, they have not addressed the deep concerns of citizens, namely the disparate treatment of Black Kansas Citians, from disproportionate stops to use of force,” a press release said. “This letter details the past two years of action and inaction by the Kansas City Police Department that has left the community with no choice but to demand outside intervention.”

The letter reads, “Kansas City should be seen as a cautionary tale of what occurs when oversight is ripped from the community and given to individuals outside of the respective city—individuals without a direct interest in the operation of the police department. Without any provision such as receivership that monitors and mandates corrective action, the police essentially oversee themselves which results in findings that officers never do anything wrong, no matter what the issue or subject matter may be.

They hope the DOJ understands the frustration and appreciates that they don’t wish to seek federal intervention but feel it’s the only hope – especially as the only major city without control of its own police department.

A march and rally to demand DOJ intervention in KCPD and KCKPD is scheduled for Aug. 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Roanoke Park.

Spencer Webster, the attorney who drafted this letter, will be present with the community leaders to discuss the content. Gwen Grant, Rev. Vernon Howard, Doug Shafer, and Rev. Scott Meyers are scheduled to attend this Friday morning event as well.

