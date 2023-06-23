Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City 20-year-old set for world stage

Notre Dame de Sion alum to tee off in 2023 U.S. Women’s Open
By Olivia Eisenhauer and Marleah Campbell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City native and Notre Dame de Sion alum, Megan Propeck, has qualified for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

As an amateur this will be her first appearance after qualifying scoring 4 under par at The Broadlands Golf Course located in Bloomfield, Colorado.

Propeck is a rising junior with the Virginia Cavaliers women’s golf team and didn’t compete her freshman campaign but led the team to the NCAA Championships this season.

Further, she tied for third in the 2022 Women’s Porter Cup which is an elite amateur golf tournament held at the Niagara Fall Country Club in New York.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be held July 6-9 at the infamous Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

“The U.S. Open itself is for women the pinnacle of golf, it’s the biggest tournament you can play. There’s no Master’s of women’s golf, but I think the U.S. Open just has so much history on the men’s and women’s side that it’s probably the top tournament that anyone could play.” said Propeck. “Pebble Beach just the cherry on top. It’s one of the most famous courses in the United States.”

She began golfing when she was just five years old and at Blue Hills Country Club with her family. This turned to junior golf at Blue Hills at seven when she would play in and win boys’ tournaments due to the lack of women playing at the time.

“I hope that just seeing me practicing and being out here and playing is motivating [for younger kids] and especially younger girls think that they should be out here.” said Propeck “when I was growing up it was almost all boys and men out here and I played with my dad so, I hope me being out here encourages one girl to pick up a club and have the courage to try it.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

A Kansas City native and Notre Dame de Sion alum, Megan Propeck, has qualified for the 2023...
Kansas City 20-year-old set for world stage
Kansas guard Gradey Dick dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
KU standout Dick selected by Raptors
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Dick makes noise with red carpet NBA Draft outfit
Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American...
Mahomes, Kelce set for underdog role in ‘The Match’