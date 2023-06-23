Kansas City 20-year-old set for world stage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City native and Notre Dame de Sion alum, Megan Propeck, has qualified for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

As an amateur this will be her first appearance after qualifying scoring 4 under par at The Broadlands Golf Course located in Bloomfield, Colorado.

Propeck is a rising junior with the Virginia Cavaliers women’s golf team and didn’t compete her freshman campaign but led the team to the NCAA Championships this season.

Further, she tied for third in the 2022 Women’s Porter Cup which is an elite amateur golf tournament held at the Niagara Fall Country Club in New York.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be held July 6-9 at the infamous Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

“The U.S. Open itself is for women the pinnacle of golf, it’s the biggest tournament you can play. There’s no Master’s of women’s golf, but I think the U.S. Open just has so much history on the men’s and women’s side that it’s probably the top tournament that anyone could play.” said Propeck. “Pebble Beach just the cherry on top. It’s one of the most famous courses in the United States.”

She began golfing when she was just five years old and at Blue Hills Country Club with her family. This turned to junior golf at Blue Hills at seven when she would play in and win boys’ tournaments due to the lack of women playing at the time.

“I hope that just seeing me practicing and being out here and playing is motivating [for younger kids] and especially younger girls think that they should be out here.” said Propeck “when I was growing up it was almost all boys and men out here and I played with my dad so, I hope me being out here encourages one girl to pick up a club and have the courage to try it.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.