K-State star Nowell agrees to two-way deal with Raptors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Markquis Nowell is headed north. Shortly after the 2023 NBA Draft’s second round concluded, the former Kansas State star guard agreed to terms with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way deal.

The agreement was first reported by Shams Charania.

Undrafted guard Markquis Nowell – who set an NCAA tournament record for assists (19) on Kansas State's Elite 8 run – has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

Nowell set a single-game NCAA Tournament record for assists with 19 in a Sweet 16 win over Michigan State and tallied 54 assists in a four-game tournament run this past season for the Wildcats.

During his final season in Manhattan, Nowell was a Third Team All-American and averaged 17.6 points, 8.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. His teammate, senior forward Keyontae Johnson, was selected 50th overall Thursday night by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“When you plan, God laughs,” Nowell tweeted after the announcement. “Thank you god for everyone!!! Here we come.”

When you plan, God laughs !!! Thank you god for everyone !!! Toronto here we come 📍 — Markquis Nowell (@MrNewYorkCityy) June 23, 2023

Nowell joins Kansas guard Gradey Dick as a new member of the Raptors. Dick was selected by Toronto with the 13th overall selection in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

The two-way deal Nowell agreed to allows the Raptors flexibility to move him between the NBA and their G-League affiliate. NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas will take place from July 7-17.

