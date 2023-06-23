Jackson County property assessment workshops kick off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County homeowners: If you are experiencing sticker shock after recently receiving your property tax assessment, you are far from alone.

In light of the steep spikes, several community groups are hosting workshops to help residents appeal their assessments. The county is anticipating an outpouring of appeals to reduce assessed values, as well.

Initially, the county estimated 2023 property tax assessments would be about 30% higher. In some cases, that prediction was nowhere near reality.

Dennis Roland lives on about 5 acres just south of 40 Highway and Noland Road. His home went up by 280%. In 2022, it was $170,000. This year, it jumped to $476,420.

Roland and his wife, who are retired, simply cannot afford such a drastic increase. He wants to know how the county arrived at that figure.

“The assessor asked us how many bathrooms we had,” Roland said. “We told them three, not even full bathrooms, and that was the only question she asked. We get this assessment letter in the mail, and I’m wondering how she could assess three times the value based on number of bathrooms.”

Roland plans to appeal.

If you plan to appeal your assessment, too, you have until July 10.

There are two more Jackson County Tax Appeal Workshops being held to help with the process:

EAST: 11 a.m. - Saturday, June 24 - Robert Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Ave.

WEST: 5:30 p.m. - Tuesday, June 27 - 28EventSpace, 1300 W. 28th St.

One of the easiest ways to get your value to come down is by bringing in pictures to the county assessor’s office of any damaged or unfinished areas in your home.

Also read:

Legislator urges Jackson County residents to share impact of assessments at committee hearing on June 26

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.