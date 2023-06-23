Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Going With Grace: Zambezi Zinger

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grab your friends and family and get going with Grace as she highlights fun activities all over Kansas City! This week she is taking you on to Worlds of Fun as the new Zambezi Zinger is officially open to the public following some unexpected delays. Long-time Kansas Citians remember the Zinger from when Worlds of Fun first opened 50 years ago. But, if you were a fan of the old one you should be ready for some major updates!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KCPD is investigating disturbance involving shots near Brookside & Meyer.
KCPD looking for suspect after shots are fired near Brookside & Meyer
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
“One of the challenges with this house is nothing is square.”
Couple finishes ‘out of this world’ renovation
Brian Meysenburg.
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola

Latest News

Bryon Williams of BryonKnowsMovies.com joins Grace to chat about the latest movie release...
Now Playing: No Hard Feelings
Bryon Williams of BryonKnowsMovies.com joins Grace to chat about the latest movie release...
Now Playing: No Hard Feelings
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Ruby Gilliam Teenage Kraken on June 30th you can...
Rudy Gillham Teenage Kraken
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of “Ruby Gilliam Teenage Kraken on June 30th you can...
Rudy Gillham Teenage Kraken