Going With Grace: Zambezi Zinger

Grab your friends and family and get going with Grace as she highlights fun activities all over Kansas City! This week she is taking you on to Worlds of Fun as the new Zambezi Zinger is officially open to the public following some unexpected delays. Long-time Kansas Citians remember the Zinger from when Worlds of Fun first opened 50 years ago. But, if you were a fan of the old one you should be ready for some major updates!

