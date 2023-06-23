Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Genesis School has charter reinstated, will reopen

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two months after the Missouri Board of Education forced Genesis School to close, it’s reopening.

Administrators at the KCMO charter school say they’ve been vindicated after a circuit court judge ruled in their favor and reinstated their charter.

“We are proud of the work that we do,” said Genesis School Executive Director Kevin Foster. “We just wanted an opportunity for someone to take a fair look at that.”

The Cole County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the K-8 school, declaring decisions by the Missouri Charter Public School Commission and the Missouri Board of Education “unlawful and arbitrary.”

“This process was lengthy and took months,” Foster said of the reinstatement. “It was very hard for people invested in the school not to start to lose hope and faith.”

In January, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission voted to revoke the school’s charter. The Missouri State Board of Education confirmed that decision, citing low test scores.

However, Genesis School administrators disputed the claim. They said Genesis scored above the state average and exceeded expectations.

“We feel blessed that we will be able to continue for the duration of the contract,” said Foster. “It provides some certainty. We are a very transparent school. We’re very open to what we do. We work really hard every day to improve academic outcomes for kids.”

Genesis has a long history of serving the at-risk population in Kansas City. School leaders said closing it would have impacted the entire community.

“I hope that they return and we have a successful year in the fall,” Foster added. “It is just extremely gratifying.”

The projected first day of school for Genesis students is August 21.

More:

State board votes unanimously to close Genesis charter school in KCMO

Genesis School reacts to decision to revoke its charter

Genesis School pushes back against intentions to shut down school

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Baker made the announcement at a scheduled press conference on Thursday afternoon, which took...
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not seek another term
Jackson County homeowners: If you are experiencing sticker shock after recently receiving your...
Jackson County property assessment workshops kick off
Many farmers have had difficulty finding hay to supplement their livestock. That has opened up...
Local farmers face hay shortage as drought continues
Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that killed one teenager and injured...
Police seek information following south KC shooting that killed 1 teen, injured another
“We are proud of the work that we do,” said Genesis School Executive Director Kevin Foster. “We...
Genesis School has charter reinstated, will reopen