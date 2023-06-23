Genesis School has charter reinstated, will reopen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two months after the Missouri Board of Education forced Genesis School to close, it’s reopening.

Administrators at the KCMO charter school say they’ve been vindicated after a circuit court judge ruled in their favor and reinstated their charter.

“We are proud of the work that we do,” said Genesis School Executive Director Kevin Foster. “We just wanted an opportunity for someone to take a fair look at that.”

The Cole County Circuit Court ruled in favor of the K-8 school, declaring decisions by the Missouri Charter Public School Commission and the Missouri Board of Education “unlawful and arbitrary.”

“This process was lengthy and took months,” Foster said of the reinstatement. “It was very hard for people invested in the school not to start to lose hope and faith.”

In January, the Missouri Charter Public School Commission voted to revoke the school’s charter. The Missouri State Board of Education confirmed that decision, citing low test scores.

However, Genesis School administrators disputed the claim. They said Genesis scored above the state average and exceeded expectations.

“We feel blessed that we will be able to continue for the duration of the contract,” said Foster. “It provides some certainty. We are a very transparent school. We’re very open to what we do. We work really hard every day to improve academic outcomes for kids.”

Genesis has a long history of serving the at-risk population in Kansas City. School leaders said closing it would have impacted the entire community.

“I hope that they return and we have a successful year in the fall,” Foster added. “It is just extremely gratifying.”

The projected first day of school for Genesis students is August 21.

