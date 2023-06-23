Aging & Style
FORECAST: Sunny skies Friday with showers moving in to the evening hours

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure has developed within south central Missouri and will continue to transition to the east moving through the day. To the west, an area of low pressure has developed just outside of Denver, and it has extended a warm front deep into the south-central plains. To the northwest stationary system remains across the Dakotas into Minnesota. With the storm systems in place and high-pressure transferring to the east, a strong southerly flow will build throughout the day providing moisture content to our atmosphere and keeping the heat several degrees above average. The upper 80s and lower 90s will be common with feel-like temperatures this afternoon, ranging between 90° and 95°. Mostly clear to partly sunny skies are also expected with a few isolated showers to our eastern counties by the end of the day.

As we move into the overnight, the storm system develops and transfers into the central plains. This brings a threat of strong storms between the hours of 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday. Some models are indicating only a few storm cells while others are trying to push for a broader threat of storm activity. Most models indicate that our southeastern counties within Missouri will be most affected by storms. However that may develop, at this time we should all be storm ready and alert. With the energy provided to the mid and upper levels of our atmosphere, I am more concerned about the development of hail and damaging wind over a tornado threat. That being said our tornado chances are not zero, so please stay aware as we transition into Saturday morning. Even though most of our active storms are expected in the morning, we still have a dangerous afternoon ahead of us. Temperatures are expected to rise into the lower and potentially middle 90s. With the moisture content left from the storms that pass in the morning, the heat index is expected to range between 95 and 100°. Heat exhaustion, stroke, and cramps will be a main concern if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. We may end up with a heat advisory to the region, so please stay informed and find ways to stay cool and hydrated throughout the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly back to seasonal temperatures for Sunday but will rebound greatly into next week. By next Wednesday and Thursday, small chances for rainfall develop so this means moisture content or humidity will be high. With that, temperatures are expected to range between 93 and 96°. So, the heat index may be more likely in the lower triple digits during those days. Welcome to summer!

