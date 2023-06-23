Aging & Style
FORECAST: Expect a warm, muggy end to the week

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The blocking pattern we’ve been stuck in should begin to break down Friday into the weekend. As this happens, we are going to have winds primarily out of the south and southwest Friday afternoon. That will allow temperatures to return to the upper 80s and low 90s. A stray shower may greet us in the morning, as storms wind down in parts of Kansas. The impact for our area should be very low. By the late afternoon and early evening hours, a few more showers may try to slide on by -- especially on the Kansas side -- but, again, impacts should not be widespread.

Saturday will be hot and humid, with highs near 90 degrees and heat index values flirting with the triple digits for the first time this year. But, we’re also monitoring a setup that could pose a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms in our area Saturday. Right now, there’s still a few things that need to be ironed out before we are completely certain with how things play out. The next storm system to watch for will come out of the Dakotas. This system will swing a cold front across the area Saturday night or early Sunday morning. But, overall, the track and timing of this system will determine our impacts. The main message here is the potential for strong to severe storms to impact parts of our area Saturday, bringing the risk for damaging wind and large hail. Tornado risk remains low, but is not completely zero.

Once this system passes, it will still be warm Sunday but not as humid. It will be a bit breezy, with northwest winds gusting up near 25 mph at times. Lower humidity sticks around Monday and Tuesday before another ridge builds in, bringing even warmer and more humid days by the middle of next week.

