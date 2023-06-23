2 kids taken to hospital, 1 person escapes fire by window in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park, and Lenexa rushed to the scene of a house fire in the 7000 block of Quivira 3:30 Friday morning.

Johnson County Med-Act said one person was injured by escaping through a window. He has been transported to an area hospital along with three others. Two of the four transported are said to be kids.

In all, 6 firetrucks and 5 ambulances arrived on the scene but have since cleared. No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.