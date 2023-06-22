Wrong-way crash on I-70 critically injures 2, seriously injures another

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle collision on I-70 near The Paseo critically injured two men and left another with serious injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said a white Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 when it swerved to miss a semi-truck and trailer but crashed into a red Infiniti head on.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries and the front seat passenger in the Ford was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

None of those three people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the Wednesday night crash. KCPD said it happened shortly before midnight.

KCPD said the backseat passenger of the Ford exited the vehicle and ran away on foot. His injuries, if any, remain unknown.

Police said impairment as a factor in the crash remains under investigation.

