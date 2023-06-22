Two sentenced for cyberstalking conspiracy that resulted in murder of KC man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two men were sentenced in a federal court for tracking and killing a Kansas City, Missouri, man in front of his minor daughter.

Independence, Missouri, man Michael Young, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Minneapolis man Ronell Pearson, 36, was sentenced to five years without parole. Both have been detained in federal custody since their arrests in 2019.

Young and Pearson were also ordered to pay $19,012 in restitution to cover the cost of the victim’s funeral and burial.

The third co-defendent, 36-year-old Lester E. Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, was found guilty of one count to commit cyberstalking resulting in death and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Brown, Young and Pearson participated in a conspiracy from Nov. 1, 2017 to March 19, 2018 to cyberstalk Christopher Harris, the victim. Brown, who was the leader of the conspiracy, placed GPS trackers on Harris’s and his associates’ vehicles to track their whereabouts.

On March 14, 2018, Brown tracked Harris to a dance studio in Raytown, Missouri. The three conspirators then followed Harris, who was driving his minor daughter to her mother’s residence in Independence. Brown and Young then got out of the car in front of the residence and shot multiple times into Harris’s vehicle.

Harris reportedly screamed, “My daughter’s in the car! My daughter’s in the car!” as the initial shots were fired. Brown then fired several more rounds as Harris ran to the front door with his daughter. His daughter made it safely inside but Harris fell to the ground before he reached the house.

As Harris lay on the ground, Brown stood over him and fired two more rounds.

Before the murder, the co-conspirators had sent a number of threatening messages to Harris through Snapchat, including photos of the GPS devices. The messages also demanded a monthly payment to Brown of $10,000.

