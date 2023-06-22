Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Two sentenced for cyberstalking conspiracy that resulted in murder of KC man

The three conspirators tracked Christopher Harris's location using GPS trackers before shooting...
The three conspirators tracked Christopher Harris's location using GPS trackers before shooting him multiple times in front of his young daughter.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Two men were sentenced in a federal court for tracking and killing a Kansas City, Missouri, man in front of his minor daughter.

Independence, Missouri, man Michael Young, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Minneapolis man Ronell Pearson, 36, was sentenced to five years without parole. Both have been detained in federal custody since their arrests in 2019.

Young and Pearson were also ordered to pay $19,012 in restitution to cover the cost of the victim’s funeral and burial.

The third co-defendent, 36-year-old Lester E. Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, was found guilty of one count to commit cyberstalking resulting in death and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Brown’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Brown, Young and Pearson participated in a conspiracy from Nov. 1, 2017 to March 19, 2018 to cyberstalk Christopher Harris, the victim. Brown, who was the leader of the conspiracy, placed GPS trackers on Harris’s and his associates’ vehicles to track their whereabouts.

On March 14, 2018, Brown tracked Harris to a dance studio in Raytown, Missouri. The three conspirators then followed Harris, who was driving his minor daughter to her mother’s residence in Independence. Brown and Young then got out of the car in front of the residence and shot multiple times into Harris’s vehicle.

Harris reportedly screamed, “My daughter’s in the car! My daughter’s in the car!” as the initial shots were fired. Brown then fired several more rounds as Harris ran to the front door with his daughter. His daughter made it safely inside but Harris fell to the ground before he reached the house.

As Harris lay on the ground, Brown stood over him and fired two more rounds.

Before the murder, the co-conspirators had sent a number of threatening messages to Harris through Snapchat, including photos of the GPS devices. The messages also demanded a monthly payment to Brown of $10,000.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

Latest News

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not seek another term
Justin W. Hardin, who is from Blue Springs, Missouri, watched a video online of a 7-year-old...
Blue Springs man sentenced to over 27 years for child pornography charges
The KCPD is conducting a death investigation into the body of an adult female found this morning.
Police investigating dead body found in KCMO this morning
A 45-year-old man died yesterday after a fatal crash on K-7.
One man dead after fatal K-7 crash