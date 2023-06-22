Aging & Style
Royals share update on Pasquantino’s surgery

Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) is congratulated by Kyle Isbel (28) after hitting a...
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) is congratulated by Kyle Isbel (28) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)(Eric Risberg | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pasquantino and the Royals said he would miss the remainder of the season on Wednesday, June 14.

Pasquantino donned some sunglasses and flashed a peace sign in a photo shared on Twitter following the operation. “Hello there,” Pasquantino said in a quote-tweet of the photo.

Others joked about Pasquantino’s post-surgery vibe on Twitter. “When you have reconstructive shoulder surgery at 1:00 PM, but have to DJ a Jersey Shore house party at 3:00 PM,” captioned Twitter user @CespedesBBQ.

The first baseman told reporters Wednesday that he’ll remain around the team as much as possible throughout his rehab process.

“For me, this isn’t one of those things where you’re not going to see me,” he said. “It’s way harder to get ride of me than that.”

