Royals share update on Pasquantino’s surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals announced Thursday that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pasquantino and the Royals said he would miss the remainder of the season on Wednesday, June 14.

Vinnie Pasquantino had successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. We wish him the best in his recovery and look forward to him being fully healthy for next season! pic.twitter.com/MHQuViKvw5 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 21, 2023

Pasquantino donned some sunglasses and flashed a peace sign in a photo shared on Twitter following the operation. “Hello there,” Pasquantino said in a quote-tweet of the photo.

Others joked about Pasquantino’s post-surgery vibe on Twitter. “When you have reconstructive shoulder surgery at 1:00 PM, but have to DJ a Jersey Shore house party at 3:00 PM,” captioned Twitter user @CespedesBBQ.

The first baseman told reporters Wednesday that he’ll remain around the team as much as possible throughout his rehab process.

“For me, this isn’t one of those things where you’re not going to see me,” he said. “It’s way harder to get ride of me than that.”

Pasquantino & Quatraro's comments on the decision to get surgery and his role in the dugout moving forward: https://t.co/LJGFHt0TpC pic.twitter.com/Y6XAwpgsdi — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) June 14, 2023

