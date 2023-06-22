Pursuit ends in crash near Truman & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in custody after a pursuit ended with a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Kansas City’s patrol bureau, it happened at 7:39 p.m. in the area of E. Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

The investigation has found that EPD, or East Patrol Division, officers were involved in the pursuit of a black Dodge Charger.

The Charger was going north on Prospect and trying to make a right turn to go east on Truman.

However, it failed to make the turn and hit a Kia Sportage that was stopped at the intersection’s red light.

The person driving the Charger wasn’t injured and was taken into custody at the scene.

There was a passenger in the Charger, who is in stable condition.

The person driving the Kia and their passenger were both taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.