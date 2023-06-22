Aging & Style
Pursuit ends in crash near Truman & Prospect

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is in custody after a pursuit ended with a crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Kansas City’s patrol bureau, it happened at 7:39 p.m. in the area of E. Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

The investigation has found that EPD, or East Patrol Division, officers were involved in the pursuit of a black Dodge Charger.

The Charger was going north on Prospect and trying to make a right turn to go east on Truman.

However, it failed to make the turn and hit a Kia Sportage that was stopped at the intersection’s red light.

The person driving the Charger wasn’t injured and was taken into custody at the scene.

There was a passenger in the Charger, who is in stable condition.

The person driving the Kia and their passenger were both taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

