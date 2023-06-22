Aging & Style
Overland Park man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at state park near Paola

Brian Meysenburg.
Brian Meysenburg.(Provided by the Miami County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - An Overland Park man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a state park near Paola.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel went to the Pintail Point Campground at Hillsdale State Lake after hearing of a stabbing and shooting.

When first responders arrived, they found one man who had been fatally shot and another man with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The man who was shot has been identified as 43-year-old Bryan Hendrickson from Edgerton. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Brian Meysenburg, a 53-year-old from Overland Park, was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail on Tuesday for second-degree murder.

The case has been submitted to the Miami County Attorney’s Office for “official charging,” the sheriff’s office said. “He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

If you have any information that could assist the authorities in the ongoing investigation, you can reach the Investigations Division of the sheriff’s office at 913-294-3232.

