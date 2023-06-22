Aging & Style
One man dead after fatal K-7 crash

A 45-year-old man died yesterday after a fatal crash on K-7.
A 45-year-old man died yesterday after a fatal crash on K-7.(MGN)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died Wednesday after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Highway K-7 six miles south of Mound City, Kansas.

The victim, 45-year-old Denver Lee Reagan, was southbound on K-7 while the second vehicle was northbound. Reagan crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle head on before his car went into the southbound ditch and caught on fire.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said they did not know if Reagan was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.

