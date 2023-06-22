One man dead after fatal K-7 crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man died Wednesday after a head-on collision with another vehicle on Highway K-7 six miles south of Mound City, Kansas.

The victim, 45-year-old Denver Lee Reagan, was southbound on K-7 while the second vehicle was northbound. Reagan crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle head on before his car went into the southbound ditch and caught on fire.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said they did not know if Reagan was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 67-year-old man, was not injured.

