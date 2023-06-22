‘Missouri Board of Education acted unlawfully,’ Genesis Charter School reopens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Board of Education’s actions to revoke the Genesis Charter School was unlawful and arbitrary according to a circuit court judge in Cole County.

Court documents state decisions were made without Genesis breaching any of the terms in the contract with the Missouri Charter Public School Commission.

The court documents say the resolution revoking the school by the commission contained three “findings of fact” for the decision. The wording from the commission’s executive director makes clear it relied on one ground -- that there was clear evidence of underperformance in the school’s annual performance report in three of the last four years.

The judge found there were no annual performance reports for three of the last four, regardless of which four years when the commission revoked the status.

Then in April when Genesis appealed that decision to the state board, the board knew of this but still made the vote to revoke the school. The documents say, remarkably, the board considered no data and relied on standards or criteria to make its decision.”

The court finds that the commission’s decision was unlawful and the board’s decision was unlawful and arbitrary.

The school will open back up and students and families will be able to go to a school nearby with involvement from the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City again.

The contract for this charter school goes until June 30, 2025.

Read More:

State board votes unanimously to close Genesis charter school in KCMO

Genesis School reacts to decision to revoke its charter

Genesis School pushes back against intentions to shut down school

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.