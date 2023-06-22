Mahomes, Kelce set for underdog role in ‘The Match’
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rarely are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in the underdog position. But next week they will be.
Oddsmakers have set a line for Capital One’s ‘The Match’ featuring the duo of Mahomes and Kelce taking on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
The Chiefs’ duo are underdogs at +210 odds, with Curry and Thompson set as -250 favorites.
Curry’s golf game is above average, with the four-time NBA champion having played in multiple Korn Ferry Tour events in years’ past. The event will be shown on TNT at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. It’ll be played at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.