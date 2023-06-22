Aging & Style
Mahomes, Kelce set for underdog role in ‘The Match’

Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American...
Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rarely are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in the underdog position. But next week they will be.

Oddsmakers have set a line for Capital One’s ‘The Match’ featuring the duo of Mahomes and Kelce taking on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Chiefs’ duo are underdogs at +210 odds, with Curry and Thompson set as -250 favorites.

Curry’s golf game is above average, with the four-time NBA champion having played in multiple Korn Ferry Tour events in years’ past. The event will be shown on TNT at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. It’ll be played at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

