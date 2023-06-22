Mahomes, Kelce set for underdog role in ‘The Match’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Rarely are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in the underdog position. But next week they will be.

Oddsmakers have set a line for Capital One’s ‘The Match’ featuring the duo of Mahomes and Kelce taking on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Chiefs’ duo are underdogs at +210 odds, with Curry and Thompson set as -250 favorites.

Curry’s golf game is above average, with the four-time NBA champion having played in multiple Korn Ferry Tour events in years’ past. The event will be shown on TNT at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29. It’ll be played at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

Mahomes and Kelce vs. Steph and Klay 🍿



Capital One’s The Match Odds are LIVE @DKSportsbook...



Who ya got? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sNYsggyoXz — br_betting (@br_betting) June 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.