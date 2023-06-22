Aging & Style
Linwood man sentenced for attempted sexual assault of woman with dementia

Warren F. Jones.(Via the Douglas County District Attorney)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Linwood man has received concurrent sentences for attempted aggravated sexual battery of a woman with dementia.

According to the Douglas County District Attorney, 44-year-old Warren F. Jones was sentenced to 31 months and 13 months in prison for counts one and two of the same charge in the same case. Jones will be subject to a year of post-release supervision and will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

This comes after Jones pleaded no contest to the two counts in May.

The charges stem from what happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, 2021. At that time, the elderly Eudora woman allowed Jones to enter her home. Jones proceeded to try and engage in sexual contact with her before leaving. Surveillance video was used to identify him.

“We must continue to protect the most vulnerable members of our community,” District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said. “No one should be unsafe in their own home.”

