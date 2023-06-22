Keeping your kids safe: Rising temperatures bring added risks at playgrounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Summer is officially here and it brings hot temperatures. As the weather warms throughout the day, doctors say it’s important to take precautions and protect your kids when at the playground.

According to the Institute for Childhood Preparedness, plastic slides can reach temperatures up to 160 degrees. Rubber cushioning can be even hotter, over 170 degrees. These temperatures can be extremely dangerous. The study shows at just 140 degrees, a child can experience a second-degree burn in as little as three seconds or a third-degree burn in as little as five seconds.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists these tips to keep your kids safe at the playground: Watch for uncoated metal, dark-colored plastic, and asphalt surfaces. Check slides, swings, and other equipment before your kids get on it. Keep your kids covered with proper clothing and make sure they’re wearing shoes that won’t fall off. Watch your kids while they’re on the playground.

You can download the KCTV5 Weather App for updated temperatures throughout the day. The hotter it is outside, the hotter the equipment will be on the playground.

