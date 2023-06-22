Aging & Style
KCPD patrol vehicle crashes into SUV, injuring 2 officers

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City officers were injured when their patrol vehicle crashed into an SUV as they were responding to a call on Wednesday.

According to the police, it happened at 5:27 p.m. in the area of Truman Road and Oak Street.

The KCPD’s investigation has found that the two-person marked patrol vehicle was going north on Oak in response to a call, using its lights and sirens.

When the patrol vehicle entered the intersection on red, it hit a black Subaru Crosstrek that was going west.

Both the patrol vehicle and the Subaru proceeded to hit a black Ford Explorer, which was also going west.

The drivers of the SUVs were not injured in the crash.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. They are in stable condition.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the KCPD said.

