KCPD patrol vehicle crashes into SUV, injuring 2 officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City officers were injured when their patrol vehicle crashed into an SUV as they were responding to a call on Wednesday.

According to the police, it happened at 5:27 p.m. in the area of Truman Road and Oak Street.

The KCPD’s investigation has found that the two-person marked patrol vehicle was going north on Oak in response to a call, using its lights and sirens.

When the patrol vehicle entered the intersection on red, it hit a black Subaru Crosstrek that was going west.

Both the patrol vehicle and the Subaru proceeded to hit a black Ford Explorer, which was also going west.

The drivers of the SUVs were not injured in the crash.

The two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. They are in stable condition.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the KCPD said.

