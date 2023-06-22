Aging & Style
KCPD: Man shot on June 15 dies from injuries

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police say a man who was shot on June 15 has died from his injuries and that a subject of interest has been charged.

Police said they had gone to the 1300 block of E. 89th St. at about 1:30 a.m. that day after receiving a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. He was unresponsive and EMS took him to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the police were notified that the victim had died of his injuries. He has been identified as 42-year-old Ryan O. Bowman.

The KCPD’s investigation found that the shooting itself had taken place at a convenience store in the 700 block of E. 85th St.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have processed for evidence.

A subject of interest has been identified and presented to prosecutors. That person has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are working with the prosecutor’s office to present their investigative findings for consideration of additional charges.

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

