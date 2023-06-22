Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City police captain’s quick thinking helps save man, dogs from house fire

By Betsy Webster
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City Police Department captain is being hailed as a hero for his response at a house fire this week.

“Nineteen years,” Captain Joshua Gasper said. “I’ve been on many house fires, but never quite like that.”

It was 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when Gasper was on his way back to the East Patrol Division police station to do administrative work. Then, he saw smoke at an intersection two blocks from the burning home.

He thought it might be coming from a burn barrel. He circled around and could see flames. It would have to be a pretty big burn barrel... He then radioed for the Kansas City Fire Department to respond and drove around the house. The whole back wall of the home at 2434 Park Ave. was on fire.

“I got up to the front porch,” he recounted. “The front door is open and there are two people who look like they’re packing up their their belongings and ready to leave.”

He urged them to hurry then asked if anyone else was there. They told him there might be, so he went back in.

“The fire department is on the way, but I’m here now,” he told the first two people.

“As a first responder, it is our responsibility to first and foremost look for the preservation of life,” he told KCTV5 News. “That’s what I was trying to do.”

His training in critical decision making gave him a plan: check room by room. He said the smoke at the front was manageable. He could see clearly with his flashlight. He cleared the kitchen, stepped out for air, then went back to check the bedrooms.

But, he also knew he wasn’t trained in fire. Part of his plan was knowing when to stop. On his third trip inside, just as the sirens were approaching, he knew that time had come.

“I can’t help other people if I can’t help myself,” he explained. “There is that line of: ‘I am not a firefighter. I am not trained to do those things.’”

“I knew what that line was for me,” he said. “When I got to that back wall and could hear the crackling and the glass break, that was my indication to go.”

With a head start on the search, firefighters soon rescued a man and his two dogs from a level below.

“I think we all do our jobs on a daily basis and, every now and then, there’s an opportunity for you to step up,” Gasper said when asked about the praise he’d received.

A fire department spokesman said the man was briefly hospitalized for smoke inhalation, but was released by day’s end. The spokesman said the dogs did not appear to be hurt.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, the fire department said it was likely sparked by a grill just outside the home.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola

Latest News

“One of the challenges with this house is nothing is square.”
Couple finishes ‘out of this world’ renovation
‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title
Kansans who identify as transgender are preparing for a new state law taking effect in less...
Organizers urge Lawrence City Commission to reject Kansas’ anti-trans law taking effect in July
Reducing violent crime and tackling the opioid epidemic are the two initiatives Jackson County...
Jackson County COMBAT to focus on crime, opioid epidemic