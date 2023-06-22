KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not seek another term.

Baker made the announcement at a scheduled press conference on Thursday afternoon, which took place at the Mid-America Carpenters’ Regional Council around 3:30 p.m.

“Today, I’m announcing that I will not seek another term as Jackson County prosecutor,” she said. “Sorry, just makes me a little emotional here.”

“I did not come to that decision lightly,” she continued. “My decision has nothing to do with my passion for justice or my love of this community.”

“I was confident this will be my last term after being reelected in 2020 but, out of respect for this office that I serve and for this community, I wanted to give that a little more time before totally decided,” she said.

“The timing of this announcement today has been in the works for many months, so that I could devote my remaining time in office responsibly while encouraging another leaders step up into this incredibly difficult and rewarding role,” she said. “I am certain that I leave this office stronger than when I first found it, and I will be ever grateful.”

Baker has been in the position since 2011 and her current term will end in Dec. 31, 2024.

“I wish to leave this office in the hands of a new steward who I pray will love and cherish this office . . . as much as I do,” she said.

She “has served longer than any other Jackson County prosecutor in modern history and longer than most any other elected in the state,” the email about today’s announcement read.

A timeline of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office was recently added to the website. You can see it and learn more by clicking here.

LIVE: Jean Peters Baker makes announcement WATCH LIVE: Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is expected to make an announcement soon from the Mid-America Carpenters’ Regional Council. MORE: kctv5.com Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.