Jackson County COMBAT to focus on crime, opioid epidemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Reducing violent crime and tackling the opioid epidemic are the two initiatives Jackson County COMBAT, a violence prevention program, has selected for the next year of funding.

County leaders from law enforcement agencies to treatment and prevention agencies met Wednesday to take the pulse of the two issues and come up with solutions.

They began by looking specifically at high-crime areas, pinpointing hot spots in hopes of finding their root causes.

They all agree they cannot rely on just law enforcement or just prevention programs. Instead, they’ll need to come together to communicate, collaborate and coordinate efforts to reduce violent crime.

COMBAT had launched a pilot program called Strivin’ in Ruskin. Today, they talked the program’s success and its future.

“We found out there was youth gang violence,” said Vincent Ortega, Director of Jackson County COMBAT. “Using our treatment and prevention, family courts -- the school districts were huge in helping us -- we identified the problem youths. And we, over 18 months -- by specifically targeting violent clients -- we reduced violent crime by 33%.”

Nearly everyone knows violent crime has been spiking in Kansas City. A more silent killer, however, has been fentanyl.

“We are in a crisis right now with deaths from overdose,” said Margaux Mueller, Director of Prevention Services at the First Call Center. “That has a lot to do with fentanyl.”

She said the severity of the crisis is requiring “all hands on deck” from agencies across Jackson County.

“Today, it’s not about comparing our mission statements,” said Mueller. “It’s about how our mission statements can work together to fight the opioid epidemic.”

KCTV5 News asked Mueller what the best, next steps are for the county when it comes to the opioid epidemic. She said it is time to expect overdoses and have the appropriate resources on hand at all times to respond accordingly.

“I think that every household and first aid kit should have Narcan,” Mueller said. “I think everyone should have fentanyl test strips, especially drug users and recreational drug users. And, we need to do more education.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.