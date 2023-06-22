FORECAST: Better air quality Thursday but threats of hail looking ahead to the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With the upper-level ridge breaking down, we will finally pull away from an air quality alert Thursday. Moderate air quality still exists for the morning drive and is expected to remain moving into the afternoon. Temperatures ranging between 86° and 90° will be common with wind out of the east between 10 mph and 15 mph for the afternoon. An area of low pressure and front are organizing out within the rocky mountain west through the next 24 hours. We may develop a few isolated showers along the way along with an occasional storm or two Friday. Chances at this time are low but be prepared for heavier cloud content and humid conditions.

By Saturday, the storm system will enter in from the west developing shower and storm activity through the area. We’ve increased the storm threat to 40% chances and have issued a weather alert for the day as we anticipate a severe weather component to the storms moving through the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. Large hail and damaging wind will be our main threat with the potential for storm activity on Saturday so please take caution for any outdoor plans. We will see a dryer pattern moving through Sunday mid-morning as temperatures remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures will begin to slowly increase peeking next Thursday between 92° and 96° with potential heat indices ranging between 98 and 102°. Welcome to summer.

