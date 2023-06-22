Double shooting in KCMO leaves victims hospitalized
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people are in the hospital following a double shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday night.
According to the police, it happened in the 5500 block of E. 100th Terrace around 8 p.m.
One victim is thought to have life-threatening injuries and the other is thought to have non-life-threatening injuries.
