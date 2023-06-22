Aging & Style
Dick makes noise with red carpet NBA Draft outfit

Kansas’ Gradey Dick made noise on the red carpet Thursday night.
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 62-60 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOKLYN (KCTV) - Many stars that took the hardwood this past season await to fulfill the dream of hearing their name drafted into the NBA Thursday evening.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set to take place Thursday night 7 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Gradey Dick, Keyontae Johnson, Kobe Brown and Jalen Wilson are all among the local players that await to hear their names on the NBA stage Thursday night.

Former Kansas Jayhawk Gradey Dick is projected to hear his name early in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft and his outfit is ready to walk the ruby-red carpet.

Dick is flashing ruby red this evening as a tribute to where the Wichita native calls home.

“I’m from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers so I have my suit,” Dick said in a pre-draft fit check video featuring a Wizard of Oz reference.

The bling is paired with a custom chain, The Our Georges from Christian Louboutin and frames from Dolce & Gabbana. The glasses and shoes alone run over $1,500.

The entire Dick family also posed for the camera ahead of dinner with Commissioner Adam Silver this afternoon. And KU head coach Bill Self approved of the outfit as well.

Dick is widely expected to be a first-round pick, and many are saying he should be selected in the lottery.

