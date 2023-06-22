Aging & Style
Clay County man found guilty of sex crimes against step-children

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old Clay County man was found guilty Tuesday of four counts of statutory sodomy against his three step-children.

Miguel A. Palacios was found guilty for the abuse of his three step-children between July 7, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2010.

A probable cause document alleged that Palacios abused one of the children from the age of eight until the age of 14. He is also alleged to have sexually abused his twin stepdaughters when they were between 5-6 years old.

All three siblings told police that Palacios either touched them inappropriately or made them touch him inappropriately multiple times. They also said Palacios gave them harsh physical punishments which included standing for long periods of time with their arms over their heads, spanking, withholding food and being called racial slurs because their skin tone was darker than he preferred.

In 2019, police said the oldest sibling told the twin sisters of abuse and was informed by the twins that they were sexually abused as well while living at their Smithville, Missouri, home. They decided to tell their mother, Stephanie De Jesus.

“Any crime against children is especially heinous, but that tragedy is magnified when it is committed by someone who has been trusted to care for and protect those children,” Clay County prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson said. “The victims in this case deserve justice.”

Each of the four counts of statutory sodomy carries a potential imprisonment in Missouri for life or for a term of no fewer than 10 years.

