Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes up for trio of awards at 2023 ESPYS

Kansas City’s own lands several nominations on the biggest sports awards show stage
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have the potential to add even more hardware to the trophy case after being nominated for three separate awards on sports’ largest awards stage.

The ESPY Awards, or Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly, has taken place annually since 1993. This year, they will be broadcast on July 12 at 7 p.m. on ABC. Athletes and invitees will be able to attend in person at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Mahomes took home best NFL Player in 2019 and is nominated for Best NFL Player again, as well as Best Athlete (Men’s Sports). The Super Bowl championship crew as a whole is nominated for Best Team.

Results, which are based off fan voting, can be found here.

