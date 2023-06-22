Blue Springs man sentenced to over 27 years for child pornography charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Justin W. Hardin, 46, was sentenced to 27 years and three months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to produce child pornography. After his release, he will be supervised for the rest of his life.

Hardin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to produce child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography over the Internet, one count of distributing child pornography over the Internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

Hardin, who is from Blue Springs, Missouri, watched a video online of a 7-year-old girl being raped and sexually abused in real time. Court documents indicated that Hardin messaged with the individual posting the content from Aug. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019 while watching videos of the abuse.

The 46-year-old also asked the individual posting the videos to write “Abbi Dillon,” Hardin’s screen name, on the child’s body while she was being sexually abused.

On Sept. 11, 2019, officers seized Hardin’s phone and found images of the 7-year-old victim as well as evidence of the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

The individual who sexually assaulted the 7-year-old girl was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and 155 months for rape to be served consecutively.

