Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Zack Short homers, Javier Báez gets 1,000th hit to lead Tigers over Royals 9-4

Kansas City Royals left fielder Samad Taylor (0) and right fielder Matt Beaty collide as they...
Kansas City Royals left fielder Samad Taylor (0) and right fielder Matt Beaty collide as they chase the tripe hit by Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Zack Short homered and drove in three runs, Javier Báez got his 1,000th career hit and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Kansas City Royals 9-4 on Wednesday.

The Royals have lost 15 of 18 games.

Matthew Boyd (5-5) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings for Detroit. He struck out seven without a walk.

“He had a really good changeup and a pretty good slider today,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “He can fall in love with them a little. You want him to maintain his fastball command at the top of the zone. But he did a very nice job for us.”

Brady Singer (4-7) lost his third straight decision, giving up five runs, seven hits and a walk in seven innings. He entered the game with a 6-0 record in 11 starts against Detroit but allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision on May 22.

“I thought he threw the ball well, but he couldn’t get them to miss his slider,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He had good movement, but they kept making good contact.”

The Royals took a 2-0 lead in the second. Maikel Garcia and Samad Taylor singled before Freddy Fermin hit a line drive to left-center field. Left fielder Andy Ibañez and center fielder Matt Vierling both went for the ball, which evaded Ibañez’s reach then bounced off the wall and past Vierling for a two-run double.

Eric Haase tied it with a two-run double in the bottom of the inning, and Short made it 3-2 with an RBI single.

“We got shut out last night, and then they come out and get the two quick runs on us today,” Hinch said. “To be able to answer back was really nice and then we kept tacking on and built some separation as the game went on.”

Báez put the Tigers ahead 4-2 in the third, driving in Kerry Carpenter with his 1,000th hit.

“I congratulated and reminded him he’s still 2,118 behind (teammate Miguel Cabrera), so he better keep it up,” Hinch said.

Short led off the fifth with his fourth homer, giving the Tigers a three-run lead.

Kansas City second baseman Taylor and right fielder Matt Beaty collided going after Spencer Torkelson’s shallow fly ball to lead off the eighth. Both players stayed down for several minutes, but Taylor stayed in the game and Beaty walked off under his own power.

“That was scary, because Matt went down really hard and Samad also went down hard,” Quatraro said. “Luckily, it isn’t a serious injury. He’s got a non-concussive whiplash injury, which is a lot better than it could have been.”

Torkelson ended up on third and scored on Báez’s single over a drawn-in infield. The Tigers added three more runs in the inning for a 9-3 lead.

BRIGHT AND EARLY

The 1:10 pm start was Detroit’s 38th day game of the season, the most in the majors. The Tigers are 14-24 in afternoon games as opposed to 18-17 at night.

ROUGH FINISH

Moments after Taylor was shaken up by the collision with Beaty, he was taken out on a hard slide by Jake Marisnick while trying to turn a double play. In the ninth, he was hit on the left hand by a 94.4 mph fastball but stayed in the game after another visit with the trainer. Adding insult to injury, after a review, it was ruled a foul ball.

UP NEXT

The Tigers have Thursday off before opening a weekend home series with the Minnesota Twins. LHP Joey Wentz (1-7, 6.82) is scheduled to start the opener.

Kansas City will travel to Florida for a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Royals will use RHP Jose Cuas (3-0, 4.15) as an opener on Thursday while Tampa Bay has not announced a pitcher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title
Four local college products should expect to hear their name called at some point during...
Where local college products are projected in the 2023 NBA Draft
Kansas forward Zach Clemence (21) chases a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas basketball’s Zach Clemence returns to Jayhawks roster