Warrensburg man charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession

Billy Matheny is being held in the Pettis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - A 57-year-old man has been charged with multiple crimes associated with child pornography.

Billy Matheny was arrested on June 16 and charged the next day with five counts of possession of child pornography.

A search warrant of his Warrensburg residence resulted in the discovery of child pornography images on Matheny’s computer.

He was being held in the Pettis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

