Utility lineman dies while helping restore power to Texas residents following storms

A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials...
A West Virginia utility worker has died while working to restore power in East Texas, officials say.(Robert_schafer_photography via Canva | File image)
By KLTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Officials say a utility lineman from West Virginia working to restore power in Texas has died.

KLTV reports that the 35-year-old lineman, whose name was not immediately released, was working with Appalachian Power to restore electricity to the Marshall area after last week’s storms.

According to Harrison County Justice of the Peace John Oswalt, the worker’s death has been attributed to heat-related causes.

Oswalt said the man had been working with his crew in the heat on Monday and told the group that he wasn’t feeling well once they returned to their motel.

The worker received medical attention and a shower to cool down but was later found collapsed on the floor in his room that night, according to Oswalt.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Many residents in East Texas are currently still without power, and thousands of linemen are continuing their work to help restore electricity in the area.

