U.S. News & World Report ranks Children’s Mercy Kansas City as a top hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s kids are in good hands at Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

In its 2023-2024 Honor Roll and Overview, U.S. News & World Report listed Children’s Mercy Hospital as the third-best pediatric hospital in the Midwest. The Midwest region includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Coming in first was Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center followed by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, both of which are out of Ohio.

Notably, Children’s Mercy Kansas City was ranked as the best pediatric hospital in Missouri.

To determine the rankings, U.S. News gathered key clinical data from nearly 300 medical centers across the country. The data was broken into three broad categories-- clinical outcomes, efficient coordination of care and providing care-related resources. These categories were individually assessed for each of the hospitals’ specialties.

Then, a survey was sent to pediatric specialists asking them to list up to 10 of the best hospitals with their specialty. This year’s responses from over 5,000 physicians were combined with the survey results from past years and could account for up to 10% of a hospital’s ranking.

To finalize the rankings, “more than 100 pediatric medical experts provided input on what information to collect and how to analyze the data,” according to the U.S. News website.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City also ranked well nationally among its individual specialties.

#10 in Children’s Nephrology/Kidney

#15 in Children’s Diabetes and Endocrinology

#18 in Children’s Orthopedics

#26 in Children’s Urology

#27 in Children’s Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

#30 in Children’s Neurology and Neurosurgery

#33 in Children’s Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

#43 in Children’s Cardiology and Heart Surgery

#48 in Children’s Neonatology

In response to the U.S. News listings, Paul Kempinski, MS, FACHE, president and CEO of Children’s Mercy, stated that “being among the top pediatric hospitals nationally is worth celebrating... the rankings are a true testament to our team’s expertise, high standards and dedication to the patients and families we serve.”

More information can be found here regarding the 2022-2023 high honors.

