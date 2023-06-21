Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

U.S. News & World Report ranks Children’s Mercy Kansas City as a top hospital

U.S. News & World Report releases 2022-23 national rankings
Childrens Mercy Nurse
Childrens Mercy Nurse(Childrens Mercy Nurse)
By Olivia Eisenhauer and Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City’s kids are in good hands at Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

In its 2023-2024 Honor Roll and Overview, U.S. News & World Report listed Children’s Mercy Hospital as the third-best pediatric hospital in the Midwest. The Midwest region includes Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota. Coming in first was Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center followed by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, both of which are out of Ohio.

Notably, Children’s Mercy Kansas City was ranked as the best pediatric hospital in Missouri.

To determine the rankings, U.S. News gathered key clinical data from nearly 300 medical centers across the country. The data was broken into three broad categories-- clinical outcomes, efficient coordination of care and providing care-related resources. These categories were individually assessed for each of the hospitals’ specialties.

Then, a survey was sent to pediatric specialists asking them to list up to 10 of the best hospitals with their specialty. This year’s responses from over 5,000 physicians were combined with the survey results from past years and could account for up to 10% of a hospital’s ranking.

To finalize the rankings, “more than 100 pediatric medical experts provided input on what information to collect and how to analyze the data,” according to the U.S. News website.

Children’s Mercy Kansas City also ranked well nationally among its individual specialties.

  • #10 in Children’s Nephrology/Kidney
  • #15 in Children’s Diabetes and Endocrinology
  • #18 in Children’s Orthopedics
  • #26 in Children’s Urology
  • #27 in Children’s Gastroenterology and GI Surgery
  • #30 in Children’s Neurology and Neurosurgery
  • #33 in Children’s Pulmonology and Lung Surgery
  • #43 in Children’s Cardiology and Heart Surgery
  • #48 in Children’s Neonatology

In response to the U.S. News listings, Paul Kempinski, MS, FACHE, president and CEO of Children’s Mercy, stated that “being among the top pediatric hospitals nationally is worth celebrating... the rankings are a true testament to our team’s expertise, high standards and dedication to the patients and families we serve.”

More information can be found here regarding the 2022-2023 high honors.

Also read: Big Slick sets new fundraising record

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
A fiery truck crash on I-670 left three injured on Tuesdya morning and caused the highway to be...
I-670 reopens Tuesday after truck fire, multi-vehicle crash sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

parenthood
Carolina Cruz and Greg Bennett take on parenthood
parenthood
Parenting Advice for Carolina and Greg!
KC native Thomas D. Clegg, 40, was indicted on charges of participating in a murder-for-hire...
KC man indicted for role in murder-for-hire conspiracy, illegal firearms
The Paranormal Cirque will be coming to Topeka this July.
It’s Halloween in July: R-Rated Circus on Tour coming to Topeka