Two new elementary schools break ground in North Kansas City

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - North Kansas City Schools are holding back-to-back groundbreaking events for the new Crestview and Nashua Elementary Schools Wednesday.

The two will be replaced after serving nearly 70 years in the district.

Wednesdays’ groundbreaking events are happening back-to-back as each school is being built adjacent to its existing counterpart. Crestview’s will happen at 9 a.m. then Nashua’s at 10:30. The district said they were going to have separate groundbreaking events on different days but unforeseen events made it necessary to do it together.

Crestview will be more than 71,400 square feet and Nashua will be more than 69,500 square feet.

Construction will include various unique amenities including expanding parking access at Crestview. They will also provide surplus space for cars and buses and featured colored glass that they say will infuse additional energy and excitement into the atmosphere.

Nashua will have a large, daylit commons area for cafeteria use and a space to gather. It will also have a media center as what they say is the heart of the building with every classroom wing radiating from it.

Each school will highlight safety with added protection by way of a high wind shelter gym and enhanced security glass.

This was made possible by a voter-passed zero-tax increase bond last year. The bond is funding a $71 million dollar development and several other renovation projects throughout the district.

The groundbreaking events take place Wednesday morning with the doors anticipated to open for students in August of 2024.

With more than 21,000 students, NKC Schools is the largest district in the Kansas City, Missouri metro area and 2nd largest in the state. A press release from the district said, “NKC Schools believes every student matters and is committed to providing a quality education to every student.”

Established in 1913, NKC Schools is located in the Kansas City metro area’s expanding northland.

