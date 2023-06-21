Aging & Style
GRAPHIC: Police say man killed neighbors over alleged indecent exposure by neighbor’s oldest son

Families across the U.S. are spending the holiday in mourning after shootings. KMOV/WBBM/KOMO/KSDK/WGAL/PA STATE POLICE/BROADCASTIFY/NETWORK VIDEO PROD/CNN
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAPHIC WARNING: The story contains details that may be offensive to some.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father’s Day shooting.

A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor shot Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her youngest son, 16-year-old Aiken Smith, in the temple at close range. Smith’s older brother, 18-year-old Devin Smith, was shot multiple times in the head, according to the document.

Idaho State Police confirmed the man suspected of shooting four people to death was a neighbor. (KXLY)

Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, told investigators that they were upset because several days earlier, Devin Smith had masturbated in front of his bedroom window in full view of their young daughters. The families shared a duplex, and the girls were playing outside in the yard when the exposure allegedly occurred.

The alleged exposure was reported to the police, and the police report was forwarded to the county prosecutor so a criminal charge of indecent exposure could be filed. But on Sunday evening, the Kaylors had an argument with Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee over how the allegations were being handled. That’s when Majorjon Kaylor allegedly shot both the adults in the head before going inside the family’s apartment to kill the two sons, according to the report that was released Tuesday evening.

Kaylor is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

