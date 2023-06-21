Aging & Style
Organizers urge Lawrence City Commission to reject Kansas’ anti-trans law taking effect in July

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansans who identify as transgender are preparing for a new state law taking effect in less than two weeks.

The law, passed as Senate Bill 180 and titled a “Women’s Bill of Rights,” will require people to use bathrooms associated with the sex assigned to them at birth, rather than their gender identity.

But, a group of advocates in Lawrence has been organizing to protest the law and encourage the city of Lawrence to reject it.

Monty Coash-Johnson, one of the organizers of the group “No SB 180 in Lawrence,” said trans people in Kansas are feeling a sense of urgency to take action.

“We wanted to get mobilized as soon as possible because we don’t have the chance to wait,” he said.

The group has drafted an ordinance for the City Commission that would effectively create a sanctuary city for trans people. The proposal would prevent any public funding from being used to enforce S.B. 180.

At a City Commission meeting on Tuesday night, dozens of people spoke out against the law and in support of the group’s ordinance.

Raine Flores-Pena, another member of the group, said he hoped the city would send a message about its values of acceptance and inclusiveness.

“We want peace and dignity and to be able to live our lives freely as ourselves,” Flores-Pena said.

The commission has not taken any formal action on the proposal yet.

