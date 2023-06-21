Aging & Style
Mexican citizen in KCMO sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, death of victim

Juan D. Osorio, 30, was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in the death of the victim.(piqsels)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Juan D. Osorio, a citizen of Mexico residing in Kansas City unlawfully, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in a federal court for a kidnapping which led to the death of the victim.

Osorio, 30, and co-defendant Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez, 28, conspired to kidnap victim Cristian Escutia intending to rob him, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

To lure Escutia into the kidnapping plan, they arranged to buy $300 of marijuana from Escutia and met him outside his home. On April 3, 2017, they forced Escutia inside their vehicle at gunpoint and transported him across state lines from Missouri to Kansas. When they drove to the 200 block of Donovan Road in Kansas City, Kansas, they forced Escutia out of the vehicle and shot him three times, leaving him to die on the side of the road.

The incident was recorded on surveillance cameras outside a nearby home.

The two were found guilty of conspiring to kidnap the victim and kidnapping resulting in death. Osorio was also found guilty for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Bravo-Lopez was also found guilty of reentering the U.S. after his deportation in 2016, and will be sentenced on July 26.

