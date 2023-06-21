Mayor Quinton Lucas wins reelection over challenger Clay Chastain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Incumbent Mayor Quinton Lucas will serve another term in leading the City of Fountains.

In a dominant June 20 Election Night win, Lucas garnered 33,266 votes, compared to just 7,993 for Clay Chastain.

Lucas represented Kansas City’s Third District At-Large on the City Council before he was elected mayor in 2019.

