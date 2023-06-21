Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mayor Quinton Lucas wins reelection over challenger Clay Chastain

Lucas represented Kansas City’s Third District At-Large on the City Council before he was elected mayor in 2019.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Incumbent Mayor Quinton Lucas will serve another term in leading the City of Fountains.

In a dominant June 20 Election Night win, Lucas garnered 33,266 votes, compared to just 7,993 for Clay Chastain.

Lucas represented Kansas City’s Third District At-Large on the City Council before he was elected mayor in 2019.

For the latest election results, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
The bridge was closed between Cheyenne Avenue and Stine Avenue due to a fatal car crash.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on 7th Street Bridge, traffic shut down in both directions
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Relatives of a 16-year-old who was killed after a hit-and-run crash involving a semi-truck near...
Family grieving after 16-year-old dies following hit-and-run crash involving semi-truck on I-29

Latest News

After four months of the new terminal being open, it’s now the second-fastest growing airport...
Kansas City International celebrates new milestone
For the second year in a row, Johnson County held a Juneteenth celebration with different...
Johnson County holds Juneteenth celebration for second year
File - KCPD stated two people were shot Tuesday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
One dead, another wounded in Tuesday evening shooting
Masters champion and honorary starter Tom Watson of the United States plays a stroke from the...
Kansas City native and golf great blasts PGA Tour, Saudi PIF merger