Mayor Quinton Lucas wins reelection over challenger Clay Chastain
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Incumbent Mayor Quinton Lucas will serve another term in leading the City of Fountains.
In a dominant June 20 Election Night win, Lucas garnered 33,266 votes, compared to just 7,993 for Clay Chastain.
Lucas represented Kansas City’s Third District At-Large on the City Council before he was elected mayor in 2019.
