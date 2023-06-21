Lawson business owner indicted for possessing, distributing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lance M. Berry, a Lawson, Missouri business owner who is a registered sex offender, was indicted in a federal court Tuesday and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Berry, 36, was arrested at his business June 17, 2022, by Missouri State Highway Troopers. He struggled against the troopers when they seized his phone, and the troopers sprayed him with pepper spray before handcuffing him.

Berry was the owner of Expressions of Love Floral & Gifts in Lawson. He was previously convicted for deviate sexual assault in Ray County, which required him to register as a sex offender.

He was charged with one count of distributing child pornography over the Internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

