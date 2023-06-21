Aging & Style
Lawson business owner indicted for possessing, distributing child pornography

Lance M. Berry, the owner of a flower shop in Lawson, Missouri, was indicted yesterday on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography.(WCTV)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lance M. Berry, a Lawson, Missouri business owner who is a registered sex offender, was indicted in a federal court Tuesday and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography over the Internet.

Berry, 36, was arrested at his business June 17, 2022, by Missouri State Highway Troopers. He struggled against the troopers when they seized his phone, and the troopers sprayed him with pepper spray before handcuffing him.

Berry was the owner of Expressions of Love Floral & Gifts in Lawson. He was previously convicted for deviate sexual assault in Ray County, which required him to register as a sex offender.

He was charged with one count of distributing child pornography over the Internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

