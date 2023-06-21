Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking, multiple illegal firearms

Ban N. To, 19, pleaded guilty in a federal court today to fentanyl trafficking, carrying a...
Ban N. To, 19, pleaded guilty in a federal court today to fentanyl trafficking, carrying a firearm during and in relation to fentanyl trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun.(MGN)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Citian Ban N. To, 19, pleaded guilty in a federal court today to fentanyl trafficking, carrying a firearm during and in relation to fentanyl trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun.

The Kansas City Police Department placed a felony vehicle alert on a red Toyota Highlander in association to a homicide April 15, where surveillance video caught the two occupants of the vehicle chasing and shooting at another man, who later died. The two suspects then left in the Highlander.

The vehicle was stopped by KCPD officers six days later where they found that To was the primary driver of the vehicle, which had not been stolen or loaned to anyone during the last week. Officers searched the vehicle and found 75 fentanyl pills and four firearms.

KCPD detectives then recovered nine more firearms while To was detained in the Jackson County Detention Center from a storage locker, totaling 13 illegally possessed firearms. To had reportedly asked his girlfriend in a monitored telephone call to go to the storage locker and remove bags from it.

Some of the firearms were modified to be fully automatic, were without a serial number or were stolen.

To waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possessing a machine gun.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami-Dade police investigate alleged assault involving Tyreek Hill
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
FILE — Law enforcement reported one person died and another was injured in a shooting and...
1 dead, another injured in shooting-stabbing report at state park near Paola
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team
Final KC Current beam installed at new stadium
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against...
‘Chiefs Champions Tour’ to travel throughout the Kingdom celebrating Super Bowl title
Lance M. Berry, the owner of a flower shop in Lawson, Missouri, was indicted yesterday on...
Lawson business owner indicted for possessing, distributing child pornography