KC man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking, multiple illegal firearms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas Citian Ban N. To, 19, pleaded guilty in a federal court today to fentanyl trafficking, carrying a firearm during and in relation to fentanyl trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun.

The Kansas City Police Department placed a felony vehicle alert on a red Toyota Highlander in association to a homicide April 15, where surveillance video caught the two occupants of the vehicle chasing and shooting at another man, who later died. The two suspects then left in the Highlander.

The vehicle was stopped by KCPD officers six days later where they found that To was the primary driver of the vehicle, which had not been stolen or loaned to anyone during the last week. Officers searched the vehicle and found 75 fentanyl pills and four firearms.

KCPD detectives then recovered nine more firearms while To was detained in the Jackson County Detention Center from a storage locker, totaling 13 illegally possessed firearms. To had reportedly asked his girlfriend in a monitored telephone call to go to the storage locker and remove bags from it.

Some of the firearms were modified to be fully automatic, were without a serial number or were stolen.

To waived his right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, one count of carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possessing a machine gun.

