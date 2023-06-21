Aging & Style
KC man indicted for role in murder-for-hire conspiracy, illegal firearms

By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City native Thomas D. Clegg, 40, was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a murder for hire conspiracy Tuesday. Last year, he was indicted for illegally possessing a firearm.

The federal indictment alleges that Clegg and others conspired from Aug. 19, 2022 to June 13, 2022 to murder victim “J.C.” and his family members in exchange for cash and marijuana.

Clegg is charged with one count of participating in a conspiracy to commit murder for hire and one count of possessing a firearm while being a felon.

He has two prior felony convictions for possessing a controlled substance and other convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, trafficking drugs, voluntary manslaughter, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, assault, armed criminal action and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Independence Police Department.

