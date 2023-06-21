Aging & Style
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In October 2022, the KC Current broke ground on the first soccer stadium purpose-built for a professional women’s soccer team. Less than a year later, the structure will be complete.

On June 21, the Kansas City Current is installing the final beam, finishing the structure of the stadium. The beam was signed by fans at a Current match in May 2023. As a way to celebrate the milestone, the team is holding a celebration outside the stadium. The beam is scheduled to be put into place by 2 p.m. Below is a list of those attending the ceremony.

KC Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long, KC Current president Allison Howard, Construction Representatives Courtney Kounkel (Founder + Owner, Monarch Build) and Cassie Morrison (JE Dunn, Senior Project Manager), Scott Sherry (Vice President, JE Dunn), KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens, and KC Sports Commission President and CEO Kathy Nelson.

According to JE Dunn construction managers, the project completion is on schedule and expected to be completed by January 2024. The first match is set to be played in March 2024. As part of a 50-year lease agreement with Port KC, the stadium will be built on a 7.08-acre site on the east end of Berkley Riverfront Park in downtown Kansas City.

